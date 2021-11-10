Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Yalla Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE YALA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 14,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. Yalla Group has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yalla Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.