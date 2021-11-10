Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 8.2%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. 7,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,786,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

