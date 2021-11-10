Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 8.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 75,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,740,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 2.26.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.