Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce $269.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.50 million. Yelp reported sales of $233.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Yelp stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Yelp by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

