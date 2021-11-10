YETI (YETI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.98.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

