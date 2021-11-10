Yield Guild Games 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.67 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $430.37 million and approximately $55.67 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00009230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00074727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00077276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00099918 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,728.33 or 1.00513932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,788.90 or 0.07003686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00020018 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,189,828 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

