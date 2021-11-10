Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the highest is $1.26. Avnet posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avnet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 88,478 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,205. Avnet has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.