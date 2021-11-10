Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

BLI stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 21,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,182. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.