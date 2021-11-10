Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.86.

BLI stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.57. 21,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,182. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock worth $12,200,235. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,333,000 after buying an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.