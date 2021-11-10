Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report $160.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $657.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $666.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $661.77 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $670.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Employers by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Employers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. 94,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,792. Employers has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

