Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 212,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

