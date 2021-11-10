Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $598.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $605.64 million. Redfin posted sales of $244.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $110,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,283 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,674.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,152 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Redfin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 24.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Redfin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $4.53 on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,259. Redfin has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

