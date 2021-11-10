Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.14). Akoustis Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,710. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

