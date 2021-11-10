Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post sales of $9.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.05 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $7.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.31 million to $49.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $68.42 million to $69.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after buying an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQST traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.14. 414,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.51. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.