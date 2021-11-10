Zacks: Analysts Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will post $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.33 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $123.44. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $122.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

