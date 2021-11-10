Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.70. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.83.

Eaton stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,128. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $175.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,857 shares of company stock valued at $37,125,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

