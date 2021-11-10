Zacks: Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.59). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($2.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after acquiring an additional 828,512 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 755,397 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.62. 2,544,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,432. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

