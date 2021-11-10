Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report sales of $25.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.38 billion and the lowest is $25.12 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $94.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $98.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.73 billion to $99.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. 6,223,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.