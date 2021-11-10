Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE LUMN opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 847,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after acquiring an additional 276,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

