Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$5.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings per share of ($5.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($6.71). argenx reported earnings per share of ($4.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($8.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($19.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
ARGX traded down $12.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.76. 145,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.32. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.91.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.
