Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$5.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings per share of ($5.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($6.71). argenx reported earnings per share of ($4.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($8.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.27) to ($7.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($19.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.25) to ($16.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

ARGX traded down $12.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.76. 145,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.32. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

