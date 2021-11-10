Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.61 EPS

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,315,537 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Read More: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.