Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,482 shares of company stock worth $5,315,537 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth approximately $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after buying an additional 136,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

