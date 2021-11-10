Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post $420.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.00 million. Copa reported sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,199.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Copa.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 584,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,570,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,308,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,590. Copa has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

