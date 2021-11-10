Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,469,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,290,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.