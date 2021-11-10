Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $33.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. 32,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,487. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

