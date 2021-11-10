Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Eldorado Gold posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 2,174,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

