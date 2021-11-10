Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Post $1.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.86. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.21. 707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $203.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

