Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Wave BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.70). First Wave BioPharma posted earnings of ($4.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($3.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Wave BioPharma.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FWBI. Maxim Group began coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWBI opened at $2.64 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.67.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

