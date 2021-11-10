Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of LYV traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,586. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 591,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,793,000 after acquiring an additional 198,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

