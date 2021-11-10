Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Post $1.83 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,415. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $119.21 and a twelve month high of $207.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.08 and a 200 day moving average of $181.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

