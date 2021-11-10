Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 345,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 375,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,066. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

