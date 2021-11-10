Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.41. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock remained flat at $$77.13 on Friday. 1,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,190. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $83.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.27%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.