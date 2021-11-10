Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $5.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. 921,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,846. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.