Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.18. Yum! Brands posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.79. 3,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,053. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

