Zacks Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

