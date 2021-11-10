Zacks Investment Management Buys 4,424 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $32,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $28.53 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

