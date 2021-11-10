Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91,950.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 657.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 372,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,016,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average is $196.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

