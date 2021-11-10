Zacks Investment Management Invests $3.19 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,403,000 after buying an additional 47,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $339.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $5,006,075. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

