Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 109,838 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after buying an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after buying an additional 483,610 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,607,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,216,000 after buying an additional 285,110 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

