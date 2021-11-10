Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amarin's third-quarter earnings beat estimates while revenues missed the same. Its sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last few years. Its recent label expansion for the cardiovascular indication looks promising. The promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label and expanding managed care coverage bodes well for Amarin. It has launched the drug in Europe and plans to expand to the top 50 cardiometabolic markets worldwide over the next few years. These represent a multi-billion dollar opportunity. However, Vascepa sales declined year over year during the third quarter amid rising generic competition. The drug’s share in icosapent ethyl normalized prescriptions has declined so far in 2021. COVID-19 has hurt Vascepa sales, which is likely to continue in the rest of 2021.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. Amarin has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

