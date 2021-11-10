Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Shares of BMA traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

