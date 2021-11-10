Zacks Investment Research Downgrades inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) to Sell

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

INTT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,004. inTEST has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in inTEST by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in inTEST during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in inTEST by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in inTEST by 23.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

