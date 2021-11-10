Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ONB. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.83. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

