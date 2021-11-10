Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,107. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 61.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 124,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,508,000 after purchasing an additional 414,180 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulmonx by 95.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Pulmonx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

