Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster third-quarter 2021 results. Earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.2% and 5%, respectively. Despite top-line growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined 50% due to lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Third-quarter enrollments also fell due to the above-mentioned headwinds. It expects to witness challenges in the Australia/New Zealand segment in 2021 on extended restrictions and COVID-related border closures. That said, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are commendable.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

