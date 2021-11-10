Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Hold

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 385,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.34 and a beta of 2.07. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,663 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 15.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 16.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

