Zacks Investment Research Lowers Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) to Sell

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Project Angel Parent from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Project Angel Parent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Project Angel Parent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Project Angel Parent

