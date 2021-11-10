Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

DIN opened at $87.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

