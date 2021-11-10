Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to “Buy”

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,667,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

