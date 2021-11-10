Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) to “Hold”

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 40.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 355,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 393,375 shares in the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

