Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Lowered to $194.00 at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 117.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZLAB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.06. 3,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,578. Zai Lab has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day moving average is $142.73.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,273 shares of company stock worth $20,745,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,330,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.