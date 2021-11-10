Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson Sells 1,520 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ZION opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 91,631 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

